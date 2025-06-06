The Torridon: a luxury retreat amid Highland splendour

Deep in Scotland's mountainous northwest, this boutique hotel is a stirring contrast between five-star elegance and rugged natural grandeur

The Torridon hotel and surrounding landscape.
A welcoming retreat in the Scottish Highlands
A handsome Victorian hunting lodge set beneath the imposing sandstone terraces of the Torridon Hills, the hotel is a 90-minute drive from Inverness and considerably farther from anywhere else, which one feels is rather the point.

Situated on the shores of an Atlantic sea loch, the surrounding landscape is, frankly, the kind of thing postcards were invented for – but once you've had your fill of the great outdoors, the hotel's interior promises an equally welcoming retreat.

