Schloss Roxburghe: a quiet country retreat in the Scottish Borders

A fine dining and spa weekend in a self-catering cottage at a Hyatt destination hotel

SCHLOSS Roxburghe aerial picture.
The luxurious hotel is located among the rolling hills and winding rivers of the Scottish Borders
(Image credit: Hyatt)
The Schloss Roxburghe is an imposing 19th-century country house, once owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, located among the rolling hills and winding rivers of the Scottish Borders. Part of the Destination by Hyatt collection, it is four miles from the market town of Kelso, with its 12th-century abbey and racecourse, and about an hour and a half's drive south of Edinburgh.

Set in the estate's 300-acre grounds, and away from the main house, are 51 self-catering cottages, dotted among the woods and alongside the golf course.

