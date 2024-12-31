Schloss Roxburghe: a quiet country retreat in the Scottish Borders
A fine dining and spa weekend in a self-catering cottage at a Hyatt destination hotel
The Schloss Roxburghe is an imposing 19th-century country house, once owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, located among the rolling hills and winding rivers of the Scottish Borders. Part of the Destination by Hyatt collection, it is four miles from the market town of Kelso, with its 12th-century abbey and racecourse, and about an hour and a half's drive south of Edinburgh.
Set in the estate's 300-acre grounds, and away from the main house, are 51 self-catering cottages, dotted among the woods and alongside the golf course.
The accommodation
The hotel has 78 rooms and suites including 20 in the main manor house. Each room has its own unique character – you may well find a four-poster bed or original fireplace among the Scottish tartan and antique furniture. The remaining rooms in the Estate House have a contemporary design with fantastic views over the grounds and private balconies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We stayed in one of the resort's new cottages, which was perfect with two kids and two spaniels in tow. One- and two-bed self-catering options are available. The cottage was well appointed but the décor lacked character. A nod to the region's history or beautiful rural location would have made a big difference. Having said that, the beds were comfy and even the dogs were happy – they were given their own baskets and welcome treats. The kitchen area was a little cramped, but with lots of dining options in the main hotel you may not want to cook much at home.
The Estate Market farm shop is a short walk away and is well stocked with essentials, posh ready meals, gifts, clothing and toiletries. It’s open seven days a week and cottage guests get a £25 credit for breakfast items – plus you can order a takeaway coffee. Lots of the produce is from within a 20-mile radius.
Eating and drinking
Legend has it Bonnie Prince Charlie spent a night on the Roxburghe Estate in 1745 and you can eat at the aptly named Charlie's or have a drink beside the roaring fire of Bar 1745. Charlie's serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and where possible ingredients come from the estate – estate to plate if you like.
Sunlaws is more of a fine-dining option, where the dry-aged wagyu tartare starter and native lobster were outstanding, and the State Room Lounge is a more relaxed option with a bar menu.
Things to do
You can imagine the architect's quizzical look when the hotel's German owners suggested an open-air spa. That's right, an open-air spa in Scotland. You know, with rain, and midges, where people wear coats in the summer.
Set across 1,100 square metres, incredibly it works and is very impressive, although gets busy at peak times. Lounge in the huge relaxation area with its indoor fireplace before heading out to the heated outdoor infinity pool. With the fresh Scottish air on your face, skip in your robe between the hot tub, saunas and plunge pool. (Spa access costs £40 for cottage guests.)
For a totally relaxing time, drop the children off at the Kio House of Kids. Run by the delightful Beth Hamar, the kids' club has three indoor spaces but is also next to the woods for exploring. When I popped in, a friendly pheasant was tapping its beak on the patio door.
Plenty of country sports are available. The hotel has the only championship layout golf course in the Scottish Borders and a new driving range. Try salmon fishing on the River Teviot or head for the trout loch. My teenage son and I spent a great hour clay pigeon shooting and watched a group enjoying archery.
Kelso is a great spot for a stroll and we checked out the Abbey – with its famous bagpiping pig! Floors Castle on the River Tweed is the largest inhabited mansion in Scotland. There are excellent walking and cycling routes – we also had a trip to the Northumberland coast and the stunning medieval Bamburgh Castle.
The verdict
The welcome was fantastic and the resort staff were, without exception, charming. If you are after a fine dining and spa weekend Schloss Roxburghe is a great option. The cottages work well for families, especially if you make use of the exceptional kids' club and pool – although the extra costs and restricted hours for children are a downside.
Joanathan was a guest at Schloss Roxburghe. A self-catering two-bedroom cottage costs from £290 a night
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The biggest sporting events of 2025
The Explainer Women's Rugby World Cup and African Cup of Nations are among sporting highlights this coming year
By The Week UK Published
-
Can you prevent a hangover?
Talking Point Over half of us will drink more than usual this month, but there are ways to minimise the effects of alcohol on the morning after
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
2024: the year of the gender divide
In the Spotlight A growing ideological rift between young men and women was felt on a global scale this year
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Parker Palm Springs review: decadence in the California desert
The Week Recommends This over-the-top hotel is a mid-century modern gem
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Argos in Cappadocia: a magical hotel befitting its fairytale location
The Week Recommends Each of the unique rooms are carved out of the ancient caves
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
La Zambra Hotel: reviving the glamour of a Spanish icon
The Week Recommends The former Byblos hotel has a boutique feel with resort-level amenities
By William Leigh Published
-
Best UK hotels for Christmas stays in 2024
Make merry and bright (and stress-free) with one of these gorgeous festive escapes
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Jumeirah Burj Al Arab: Dubai's outrageous peak of luxury
The Week Recommends The Grande Dame of the city's sea and skyline still towers above competitors in race for best hotels in the world
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Outer Hebrides: a top travel destination
The Week Recommends Discover 'unspoiled beauty' of the Western Isles
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
The Biltmore Mayfair review: a quintessential slice of luxury London
The Week Recommends This swanky retreat in Grosvenor Square blends old-world glamour with modern comforts
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
Langdale Chase Hotel: a cosy nook in the Lake District
The Week Recommends This Victorian villa has breathtaking views and expansive gardens
By Natasha Langan Published