Schloss Roxburghe: a quiet country retreat in the Scottish Borders

The Schloss Roxburghe is an imposing 19th-century country house, once owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, located among the rolling hills and winding rivers of the Scottish Borders. Part of the Destination by Hyatt collection, it is four miles from the market town of Kelso, with its 12th-century abbey and racecourse, and about an hour and a half's drive south of Edinburgh.

Set in the estate's 300-acre grounds, and away from the main house, are 51 self-catering cottages, dotted among the woods and alongside the golf course.

The accommodation

One of the new cottages in the estate grounds (Image credit: Hyatt)

The hotel has 78 rooms and suites including 20 in the main manor house. Each room has its own unique character – you may well find a four-poster bed or original fireplace among the Scottish tartan and antique furniture. The remaining rooms in the Estate House have a contemporary design with fantastic views over the grounds and private balconies.

We stayed in one of the resort's new cottages, which was perfect with two kids and two spaniels in tow. One- and two-bed self-catering options are available. The cottage was well appointed but the décor lacked character. A nod to the region's history or beautiful rural location would have made a big difference. Having said that, the beds were comfy and even the dogs were happy – they were given their own baskets and welcome treats. The kitchen area was a little cramped, but with lots of dining options in the main hotel you may not want to cook much at home.

The Estate Market farm shop is a short walk away and is well stocked with essentials, posh ready meals, gifts, clothing and toiletries. It’s open seven days a week and cottage guests get a £25 credit for breakfast items – plus you can order a takeaway coffee. Lots of the produce is from within a 20-mile radius.

Eating and drinking

Charlie's offers relaxed fine dining (Image credit: Hyatt)

Legend has it Bonnie Prince Charlie spent a night on the Roxburghe Estate in 1745 and you can eat at the aptly named Charlie's or have a drink beside the roaring fire of Bar 1745. Charlie's serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and where possible ingredients come from the estate – estate to plate if you like.

Sunlaws is more of a fine-dining option, where the dry-aged wagyu tartare starter and native lobster were outstanding, and the State Room Lounge is a more relaxed option with a bar menu.

Things to do

The hotel features an expansive spa (Image credit: Hyatt)

You can imagine the architect's quizzical look when the hotel's German owners suggested an open-air spa. That's right, an open-air spa in Scotland. You know, with rain, and midges, where people wear coats in the summer.

Set across 1,100 square metres, incredibly it works and is very impressive, although gets busy at peak times. Lounge in the huge relaxation area with its indoor fireplace before heading out to the heated outdoor infinity pool. With the fresh Scottish air on your face, skip in your robe between the hot tub, saunas and plunge pool. (Spa access costs £40 for cottage guests.)

For a totally relaxing time, drop the children off at the Kio House of Kids. Run by the delightful Beth Hamar, the kids' club has three indoor spaces but is also next to the woods for exploring. When I popped in, a friendly pheasant was tapping its beak on the patio door.

Plenty of country sports are available. The hotel has the only championship layout golf course in the Scottish Borders and a new driving range. Try salmon fishing on the River Teviot or head for the trout loch. My teenage son and I spent a great hour clay pigeon shooting and watched a group enjoying archery.

Kelso is a great spot for a stroll and we checked out the Abbey – with its famous bagpiping pig! Floors Castle on the River Tweed is the largest inhabited mansion in Scotland. There are excellent walking and cycling routes – we also had a trip to the Northumberland coast and the stunning medieval Bamburgh Castle.

The verdict

The cottages work well for a family break (Image credit: Hyatt)

The welcome was fantastic and the resort staff were, without exception, charming. If you are after a fine dining and spa weekend Schloss Roxburghe is a great option. The cottages work well for families, especially if you make use of the exceptional kids' club and pool – although the extra costs and restricted hours for children are a downside.

Joanathan was a guest at Schloss Roxburghe. A self-catering two-bedroom cottage costs from £290 a night