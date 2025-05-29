Hotel Giardino Ascona: a glorious garden retreat on Lake Maggiore

Skip over the border from Lake Como for a boutique stay on the shores of Switzerland's less-crowded alternative

At the northern end of Lake Maggiore, as one steps out of Italy and into the Swiss canton of Ticino, the pace slows (if that's possible), the skies become bluer and the lemon trees more fragrant. In Ascona, an arty enclave towards Maggiore's northernmost tip, the merging of mountain and lake is every bit as dramatic as it is in Como, its bigger, more famous Italian neighbour to the south. The microclimate is positively Mediterranean and the luxury far less studied. And, for most of the year, apart from the regular cohort of bronzed German retirees, the town remains comparatively under the radar.

On the edge of town, garnished in palms and bougainvillea, Hotel Giardino Ascona is a paragon of five-star hospitality: a slick and generous operation, furnished with trademark good humour, that revolves around the gardens that give it its name.

