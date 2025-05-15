The Chelsea Townhouse: London luxury feels right at home

Tucked away on a leafy London street, The Chelsea Townhouse feels less like a hotel, and more like a traditional upscale residence with a secret.

While its exterior may be defined by the traditional Georgian red brick and a rather imposing British flag adorning the entrance, from the moment you step through the door, everything feels slightly more understated – but in the best possible way.

In a city that often bursts at the seams with pomp, flash and noise, inside this hotel, luxury is never loud. Instead, every room and entryway oozes understated elegance, and detail over fanfare.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

An invitation to step inside is one that surely cannot be turned down.

Why stay here?

The elegant rooms are quintessentially British (Image credit: The Chelsea Townhouse)

The Chelsea Townhouse feels like a private home from the "Bridgerton" series, with sophistication, poise and polish to boot. Yet, this is also balanced with a surprising lack of pretentiousness. You are unlikely to feel out of place here, as the open-plan layout and impeccable service create a relaxed atmosphere. And there are none of the gimmicks you might find in a larger hotel – instead, there is calm and quiet, whether in the cosy library nook, near the bar, or up in your room.

The rooms are quintessentially British, offering guests a peek into the past, while thoughtfully designed to capture the present. My room – a Chelsea King – is a luxurious open-plan space featuring sketches and paintings of connected properties such as Cliveden. Perhaps the highlight is the restored furniture throughout the room, including a beautiful desk that is clearly a heritage piece.

While you'll certainly find the ornate chandeliers, marble fireplaces, large sash windows and high ceilings you'd expect here, it feels modern, too. An en-suite shower room is complete with a rain shower and Noble Isle toiletries, while the super king-sized bed feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Eating and drinking

Breakfast in the garden room at The Chelsea Townhouse (Image credit: The Chelsea Townhouse)

At The Chelsea Townhouse, there is no restaurant to speak of, and this feels like a deliberate choice, designed to add to the homely feel of the property. This is enhanced by the drawing room, where sunlight streams in every morning, leading onto a gorgeous garden enclave.

Here, guests can enjoy a sumptuous breakfast, either continental, or with a hot dish included. The prices may be on the high side – the full breakfast with cold and hot options will set you back £35 – but this does seem in line with the experience, namely the impeccable service offered by the hotel staff.

We opted for the full English breakfast and the eggs benedict, both of which were incredibly enjoyable, leaving us satiated for the morning ahead. But the continental –should you choose that option – is equally delicious, featuring an array of pastries and homemade granolas. Given your location, you shouldn't miss the hotel's unforgettable Chelsea bun: a perfectly soft and sticky pastry pillow to really sink your teeth into.

If you would like to enjoy an evening meal close to home, look no further than Hans' Bar & Grill: the modern bistro-restaurant connected to the property's sister hotel: 11 Cadogan Gardens. A mere stone's throw away – five minutes' walk at a very gentle pace – the restaurant features botanical-inspired decor with bucolic greenery sprouting from ceiling planters, marble tables and dark wood panelling with brass accents.

To start, ask for the soup of the day. Carrot and lentil was ours and the hearty helping was smooth and flavoursome. The starter is perhaps beaten by two dishes – the chicken supreme being the first. The tender meat is flawlessly served alongside crunchy chantenay carrots and cavolo nero. But a personal favourite was the 8oz rib eye, served with chunky chips and a perfectly crispy onion ring. Cooked to order – medium-well in my case – it cut like butter and was incredibly tender.

The bar is also the perfect place to enjoy a couple of cocktails, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic, as the whole place has a cosy and welcoming feel.

Things to do

The hotel's sister property 11 Cadogan Gardens (Image credit: Busà Photography / Getty Images)

Cadogan Gardens and its surrounding area are epitomised by Georgian terraces and blue plaques, reminding passers-by of the rich and famous who once inhabited this beautiful neighbourhood, and the exclusive individuals still fortunate enough to claim its postcode. But The Chelsea Townhouse also serves as the perfect base for exploring the rest of the capital.

Retail therapy is a must. Whether you're splashing the cash or just window shopping, you're a mere two-minute walk from shops like Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Peter Jones, and of course, a plethora of stores on King's Road.

And there are also plenty of nearby cultural experiences to be had. A mere 10 minutes away is the Saatchi Gallery, while nearby Kensington offers the capital's best museums, such as the V&A, Science Museum and Natural History Museum. Nearby, Sloane Square tube station offers quick transfers to popular landmarks including Big Ben, The London Eye and Buckingham Palace.

The verdict

The tranquil library is the perfect setting to relax and unwind (Image credit: The Chelsea Townhouse)

You might expect a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to leave you feeling disconnected from the buzz, but this experience offers a refined blend of classic charm and modern comfort, in effect the best of both worlds. You feel truly connected to London while also enjoying the spirit of quiet British luxury. And whether you choose to visit for business or pleasure, this is certainly a stand-out choice – the essence of boutique hospitality for the discerning traveller.

Rebekah Evans was a guest of The Chelsea Townhouse, a Relais & Châteaux and Iconic Luxury Hotels property