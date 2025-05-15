Floral afternoon teas to enjoy during the Chelsea Flower Show
These are the prettiest spots in the city to savour a traditional treat
"You never forget your first RHS Chelsea Flower Show", said Tabi Jackson Gee in Country Life. The annual horticultural event is back from 20–24 May 2025, with a "heady concoction" of colourful plant displays, innovative show gardens and flower-filled marquees. It's the perfect time of year to while away a couple of sunny hours enjoying afternoon tea in London. Here are some of our favourite spots.
The Goring
This historic hotel will be hosting its Bloomin' Lovely Afternoon Tea until 5 June. Refreshments are served out on the veranda overlooking the leafy gardens. On arrival, you're served a refreshing glass of non-alcoholic Seedlip Garden with apple juice and apricot syrup. The floral-inspired menu is filled with sweet treats spanning everything from blackcurrant and hibiscus scones to raspberry and lychee macarons. Even the sandwiches are dotted with herbs from the garden, and you can upgrade your afternoon tea with a chilled glass of fizz.
From £75pp, thegoring.com
11 Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea
The afternoon tea menu at 11 Cadogan Gardens, just a short walk from the Royal Hospital, home of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, has been specially designed to evoke the aromas of the hotel's beautiful private garden. Its newly launched spring menu features a champagne cocktail inspired by the nearby Saatchi Gallery's "Flowers" exhibition (30 May–31 August), as well as delicious rhubarb custard choux buns. Afterwards, take a stroll beneath the mulberry trees in the shady garden and take a moment to listen to the birdsong. Bliss.
From £55pp, 11cadogangardens.com
Petersham Nurseries Richmond
Served every Thursday to Sunday in the elegant greenhouse surrounded by greenery, Petersham Nurseries in Richmond is a wonderful setting for a spring afternoon tea. Among the mouthwatering delights on offer is a rhubarb and ginger crumble tartlet, and a caprese coffee and almond cake. The savoury bites are just as enticing: think smoked trout and pickled cucumber brioche buns, and broad bean, pea and goat's cheese filo cups. Wash everything down with a glass of prosecco or pot of loose-leaf tea.
From £60pp, petershamnurseries.com
Sketch, Mayfair
This spring, Sketch is back with its annual floral installation – this time paying tribute to Jane Austen in celebration of 250 years since the author's birth. The dreamy display is inspired by the landscapes that form a backdrop to Austen's books; the show-stopping floral arch at the entrance is adorned with a vibrant patchwork of foxgloves, geraniums and buttercups, while the Lecture Room and Library feature cascades of wisteria surrounded by hydrangeas and lupins. Served until 1 June, the Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea will be accompanied by actors performing a scene from "Emma", and a classical string trio.
From £115pp, sketch.london
Dalloway Terrace, Bloomsbury
Dalloway Terrace has undergone a gorgeous transformation for spring with cascades of hydrangeas, soft blush peonies and roses. The restaurant has also partnered with Silent Pool gin to craft a botanical-inspired cocktail menu including the Surrey Hill Fizz – a heady mix of gin, peach, lemon and sparkling honey wine. As for the food, as well as tasty savouries, expect an array of floral-themed sweet treats from delicate strawberry, elderflower and lemon tarts to buttery scones slathered with Cornish clotted cream and homemade strawberry and hibiscus jam.
From £55pp, dallowayterrace.com
