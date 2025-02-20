Celebrating 250 years of Jane Austen

From exhibitions to Regency balls, these are the best ways to commemorate the author

Jane Austen.
Austen fans will be 'flocking' to the UK for a host of 'revelries' to mark the author's birthday
(Image credit: Stock Montage / Getty Images)
By
published

"Break out the bodices and bonnets," said The Times. Jane Austen fans will be "flocking" to the UK this year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the world-renowned English author's birth. Here are some of the best events coming up in 2025.

Bath

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸