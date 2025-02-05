Miss Austen: a 'masterful' adaptation

'Compelling' BBC period drama examines the destruction of Jane Austen's letters

Keeley Hawes as Cassandra in Miss Austen, BBC.
Hawes brings 'nuance, warmth and delicate control' to her portrayal of Cassandra
By
published

"Janeites rejoice (in suitably restrained and quietly sardonic fashion!)" said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, so we can expect "all things Austen" this year.

"First off the televisual blocks" is a BBC adaptation of Gill Hornby's book, "Miss Austen". The four-part series explores why Cassandra Austen carried out what some believe to be "the greatest act of literary vandalism in history" by destroying hundreds of her sister Jane's letters.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

