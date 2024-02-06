Best novels of 2024: top books to read this year

Day by Michael Cunningham

Many writers have responded to the Covid pandemic by "fashioning dystopias", said Claire Allfree in The Daily Telegraph. Not Michael Cunningham. "One of America's most refined stylists", he prefers, in the elegiac "Day", to "see lockdown as a microcosm of life at its most yearningly restless". The novel is focused on three "angsty New Yorkers" who share the same cramped Brooklyn brownstone. Isabel and Dan are married: she's a "harried senior photo editor at a soon-to-be-defunct" magazine; he's a failed singer-songwriter. Upstairs lives Isabel's younger brother Robbie, a gay schoolteacher who spends much of his time curating the Instagram account of an imaginary brother he nicknames "Wolfe".

Cunningham deploys the same "triptych structure" he used in his best-known novel, "The Hours", said Ron Charles in The Washington Post: "Day" unfolds in three sections, each taking place on the same day, 5 April, over three consecutive years. While it's "thinly plotted", Cunningham's exposure of his characters' inner life is "piercing", and his "truly beautiful" writing "vibrates off the page".

Fourth Estate 288pp; available on The Week Bookshop

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Breakdown by Cathy Sweeney

This "blistering" first novel by an acclaimed Irish short-story writer anatomises "a marriage that has outrun its course", said Lucy Popescu in The Observer. The unnamed narrator doesn't know she's walking out for good when she leaves her comfortable house in a Dublin suburb one Tuesday morning, not saying goodbye to her sleeping husband and teenaged children. But, as she makes her way, by train and ferry, to Fishguard in Wales, we're filled in on her "prolonged unravelling" in writing of masterly economy and restraint.

Sweeney's spare, precise prose "gives the book a cinematic quality", said Chloë Ashby in The Spectator. Every moment in it is "observed in slow motion and high definition". It turns out that the protagonist's exit has been preceded by certain signs: "drinking alone; disliking her daughter, or at least her type; having an affair with her friend's son; opening a separate bank account in her maiden name when her mother died". But there's a core of mystery to this "deceptively simple story that tugs you along from start to finish".

Weidenfeld & Nicolson 224pp; available on The Week Bookshop

Wild Houses by Colin Barrett

Colin Barrett is a writer of "glaringly obvious talent" who has previously restricted himself to short stories, said Keiran Goddard in The Guardian. Now, for the first time, he has broadened his canvas: set in the same working class County Mayo milieu that Barrett has explored in his earlier work, "Wild Houses" is a hugely enjoyable crime caper. Gabe and Sketch are small-time crooks who are owed a few grand by a local drug dealer. In an attempt to extract the money, they abduct the dealer's younger brother, Doll, and retreat to a remote farmhouse owned by their cousin Dev. Although the story may seem slight, the book is elevated by the "deftness of its telling", and Barrett's "droll, linguistically inventive" dialogue.

There's an impressive "depth of character on display" in these pages, said George Cochrane in The TLS. Dev – a "godly-sized unit" who is dominated by his younger cousins – is memorably drawn, as is Doll's frantic girlfriend, Nicky. Mixing "action scenes with quieter moments", Wild Houses is "exhilarating", atmospheric and addictive.

Jonathan Cape 272pp; available on The Week Bookshop

Wellness by Nathan Hill

Nathan Hill's 2016 debut novel, "The Nix" – a "time-jumping, character-hopping, consistently funny 200,000-word" doorstop – was hailed as a work of staggering promise, said Jonathan Myerson in The Observer. Nearly as long, and no less ambitious, Hill's follow-up is "equally remarkable". In part, it's an "Updikean story of marital inertia", about a couple called Jack and Elizabeth who, after 20 years together, find themselves contemplating "separate master bedrooms". Yet it's also a satire on the "many post-truths" flourishing in contemporary America – including the blandishments of the wellness industry, for which Elizabeth works. Rich in "ideas and possibilities", "Wellness" is "utterly immersive".

Hill is at his best when his "satirical prods" are directed at specific topics, said John Self in The Daily Telegraph. For instance, an account of a swingers' orgy proves funny and surprisingly affecting. But a novel this long needs gripping storylines and convincing themes – and here "Wellness" falls down. It provides "page-by-page pleasure", but works less well on a larger scale.

Picador 624pp; available on The Week Bookshop