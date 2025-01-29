The best TV series with multiple timelines right now

Narratives that spend significant time in two or more stories can be especially rewarding

behind-the-head shot of a man watching TV with headphones on. a series of trippy vertical colored stripes are on the screen he watches
Multiple timelines can bring a powerful undercurrent to a TV show
(Image credit: Thomas Winz / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

The highly anticipated third season of Showtime's hit series "Yellowjackets," which will be released on Feb. 14, continues to employ a multiple-timeline format. One of the show's narratives is set in 1996, when a plane carrying a high school girls' soccer team crashes somewhere in the Canadian wilderness. As the stranded survivors struggle to endure in the forest, the show toggles to the present, where someone is trying to shake down survivors of the ordeal, including Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Misty (Christina Ricci).


Two completely separate casts form "one of the best ensembles of the season," said Brian Tallerico at Roger Ebert. The star-studded lineup anchors "a tricky narrative tightrope," said The Ringer. But "Yellowjackets" is not the only ongoing series to utilize a true multiple-timeline format.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸