Fast-spreading Los Angeles wildfires spark panic

About 30,000 people were under an evacuation order as the inferno spread

Strong Santa Ana winds whip up wildfire in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Three wildfires that started Tuesday in Los Angeles County were spreading rapidly, whipped along by strong Santa Ana winds over dry vegetation. About 30,000 people were under evacuation orders and 300,000 households were without power. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said more than 1,400 firefighters and first responders were working overnight to save lives and fight the wildfires, all of which were 0% contained.

