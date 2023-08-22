The growing threat of urban wildfires

Maui's wildfire is one of the deadliest urban fires in U.S. history, with a death toll of at least 114 people and many more missing. And these fires are going to become increasingly common.

What are urban wildfires?

Urban wildfires happen in residential and developed areas like the historic town of Lahaina on Maui. They develop when a fire occurs at the wildland-urban interface (WUI) of a region, which is the "zone of transition between unoccupied land and human development," per the U.S. Fire Administration. "It is the line, area or zone where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetative fuels." More building has occurred in these areas as people want to gain proximity to nature.

Fires in these areas have been on the rise, largely due to the combination of climate change and human development. "The expansion of the built environment and the growth of settlements and their long-term resource requirements have been dramatic across the globe," according to a study published in the journal Nature. "The most immediate human-environmental conflicts arise where buildings are built in or near wildland vegetation." Climate change has also caused more fires as the heat sucks moisture from the vegetation, making them more likely to catch fire.

Essentially, the hotter fires from climate change are "burning human structures not as collateral but as fuel," with the wind spreading the flames "from home to home as earlier fires would jump from tree crown to tree crown," wrote David Wallace-Wells in a piece for The New York Times.

Resemblance to 2018's Camp Fire

The historic resort town of Lahaina was left as a "scene of charred devastation," as described by The Washington Post. "When fire consumes a community, it burns indiscriminately through products people need for everyday life." This fire bears many similarities to the 2018 Camp Fire in California.