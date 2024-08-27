Is dangerous weather in the Mediterranean Sea the new normal?

A waterspout, or sea tornado, recently sank a superyacht off the coast of Sicily

Italian Coast Guard boats are seen during search and rescue operations for the yacht Bayesian.
Italian Coast Guard boats are seen off the Sicilian coast during search and rescue operations for the yacht Bayesian
(Image credit: Antonio Cascio / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
The superyacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily on Aug. 19, killing at least six people aboard. The vessel was moored in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea when a sudden, violent storm created a waterspout, or sea tornado, that quickly caused the ship to founder. Experts were mystified as to how the typically calm waters of the Mediterranean Sea could create conditions for such a rapid storm.

The answer may lie in climate change, as many scientists have begun pointing to the increasing temperature of the Mediterranean Sea as a possible culprit for the unusual storm patterns. This warming of the water, scientists say, is likely a significant contributor to these types of weather events — and some are now worried that storms like the one that sank the Bayesian could be here to stay.

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

