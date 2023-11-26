The biggest climate records hit this year

The effects of climate change are making themselves known as this year hits new records of uncertainty. And these records are just the beginning if humanity doesn't change course.

1. Hottest month on record

This year saw a sweltering summer, with July 2023 being declared the hottest month on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The month's average temperature was 62.51 degrees Fahrenheit, six-tenths of a degree higher than the previous record set in 2019, The Associated Press reported.

"These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events," Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess told AP. The high temperatures are a combination of anthropogenic climate change as well as the El Niño weather phenomenon. "July's record is unlikely to remain isolated this year," as "temperatures are likely to be well above average," said C3S Director Carlo Buontempo.

"The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before," Petteri Taalas, a professor and the secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement. "Climate action is not a luxury but a must."

2. Hottest ocean temperatures

Climate change has also caused unprecedented ocean warming. Along with global air temperatures, water temperatures also hit a record high, almost reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations. In the Florida Keys, the water temperature hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit, which could potentially be a new world record, The New York Times reported.

However, scientists expect that the record will likely be broken again. "The fact that we've seen the record now makes me nervous about how much warmer the ocean may get between now and next March," Copernicus' Burgess told BBC. This is because oceans absorb more heat than land does. "The more we burn fossil fuels, the more excess heat will be taken out by the oceans, which means the longer it will take to stabilize them and get them back to where they were."

The water heat is wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems, including coral reefs. "There is widespread coral bleaching at shallow reefs in Florida, and many corals have already died," Dr. Kathryn Lesneski of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told BBC. The ocean is the "most accurate thermometer we have for the actual effect of climate change because it's where most of the heat ends up," Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at nonprofit research institute Berkeley Earth, told the Times.

3. Lowest Antarctic ice cover

Winter in the Southern Hemisphere is when Antarctic ice is supposed to form. However, this year "growth has been stunted," and the amount of sea ice in the region is "hitting a record low by a wide margin," per The New York Times. "The Antarctic sea ice extent low in 2023 is unprecedented in the satellite record," Liping Zhang, a project scientist at the NOAA's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, wrote in an email to the Times.

The previous record low was from 2022, but this year the ice level is approximately 1.6 million square kilometers below last year, CNN reported. "The Antarctic system has always been highly variable," Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CNN. "This [current] level of variation, though, is so extreme that something radical has changed in the past two years, but especially this year, relative to all previous years going back at least 45 years."

The warmer ocean temperatures are likely mixing into Antarctic waters, preventing ice from forming. Melting ice is a key factor in sea level rise. Ice also serves to reflect back sunlight, helping to regulate global temperatures.

4. Passing 2-degree warming

The United Nations has consistently warned of the dangers of temperatures rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. However, we finally saw a real taste of this temperature. On Nov. 17, the planet briefly exceeded two degrees Celsius of warming, the upper maximum of warming cautioned by experts. While exceeding these temperatures by just one day doesn't mean that all is lost, "it's a striking reminder that the climate is moving into uncharted territory," The Washington Post .

Passing the threshold indicates a shifting baseline. "Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C," Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter. The breach acts as a "canary in the coal mine," Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, told CNN . It is "entirely expected that single days will surpass 2 degrees above pre-industrial well before the actual 2 degrees Celsius target is breached over many years."