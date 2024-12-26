Cautious optimism surrounds plans for the world's first nuclear fusion power plant

Some in the industry feel that the plant will face many challenges

Alex Creely, director of tokamak operations at CFS, is seen at the company&#039;s Deven, Massachusetts, campus
Alex Creely, director of tokamak operations at CFS, discusses the company's fusion reactor at CFS' Devens, Massachusetts, campus
(Image credit: Cassandra Klos / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

While nuclear power plants have become ubiquitous, they all operate using nuclear fission — but one energy startup has plans to change this. Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a spinoff branch of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has announced plans to build the world's first nuclear fusion power plant. If successful, this would mark the completion of a longstanding goal in the scientific community.

The plant is set to be located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, and will infuse "400 megawatts of steady fusion power into the state's electrical grid starting in the early 2030s," CFS said in a press release. Unlike nuclear fission, which splits atoms to create energy, nuclear fusion generates power by combining atoms. It is best known as the process that powers the sun. CFS' reactor would generate this fusion reaction using a donut-shaped device called a tokamak.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸