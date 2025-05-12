A zombie volcano is coming back to life, but there is no need to worry just yet

Uturuncu's seismic activity is the result of a hydrothermal system

Photo collage of the Uturuncu volcano, volcanic ash clouds, and elements of a diagram of volcanic activity
Uturuncu is 'degassing, letting off steam and calming down'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The volcano Uturuncu, located in the Central Andes mountains, has seemingly risen from the dead. While the volcano has not erupted in more than 250,000 years, it has recently shown signs of activity similar to that of active volcanoes. Uturuncu is not likely to erupt for a while but analyzing its activity can help source metals for manufacturing, as well as prepare for the rise of other volcanoes.

Uturuncu of the dead

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸