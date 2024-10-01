Extinct volcanos are a treasure trove of elements

Rare earth elements may be a little less rare

Photo collage of a volcano, and fragments the periodic table of elements showing the rare earth metals
Iron-rich magma from extinct volcanos has the ability to concentrate rare earth elements
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Some extinct volcanoes may be harboring a cache of "rare earth elements," new research has determined. These elements are important for running certain green technologies. The discovery therefore provides a potentially vast and more easily accessible source of materials that will be needed to match a rapidly growing demand.

Metallic volcanos

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Renewable Energy Energy Green Energy Electric Cars Volcano
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸