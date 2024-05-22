Green helping green: Seaweed mining just might unearth a new mineral supply

The aquatic plant just might help the transition to greener technologies

Seaweed.
Seaweed holds rare-earth minerals that could be extracted.
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Could seaweed be a key in sourcing more precious and rare-earth elements? Some scientists seem to think so. Seaweed, they say, contains several minerals that could be used in the manufacturing of a variety of green technologies, which could help to transition away from the use of fossil fuels for energy. The U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) has funded three separate projects involved with mining seaweed for said minerals. If successful, the aquatic plant can be an alternative to other more invasive types of mining and extraction.

What is seaweed mining?

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

