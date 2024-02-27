'A deluge of electric vehicles is coming'

'China's electric vehicles are going to hit Detroit like a wrecking ball'

Robinson Meyer in The New York Times

America's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — are in "big trouble," says Robinson Meyer. They're getting "outmaneuvered and missing their goals for electric vehicle sales" as "a new crop of Chinese automakers," especially EV and plug-in hybrid specialist BYD, prepare to "flood the global market" with affordable EVs. The good news: If foreign companies can achieve the goal of "making electric cars popular and cheap," U.S. automakers "can do it too," with "grit and good-faith effort."

Read more

'Donald Trump's con-man hustle for the Black vote is not going to work'

Eugene Robinson in The Washington Post

Former President Donald Trump told South Carolina Black conservatives his indictment on 91 felony charges was like the "historic discrimination" African Americans have faced, says Eugene Robinson. This "con-man hustle for the African American vote is cringeworthy," and it won't work. Remember how he advocated the "racist 'birther' conspiracy theory" against Barack Obama? "In election after election, the African American vote has been fool's gold" for Republicans because they have "faced African Americans with cluelessness or outright hostility."

Read more

'Is Wisconsin going sane?'

Bill Lueders in The Bulwark

"Wisconsin may be stepping back from the abyss," says Bill Lueders. The clearest sign "is that the GOP-dominated state legislature has approved, and the state's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, has signed into law, new voter boundaries" making more legislative districts competitive. The old GOP-gerrymandered maps gave Republicans huge legislative majorities even when Democrats won statewide. Now Democrats could win a majority if they get more votes. "What a concept." This "tiny act of courage" could spread.

Read more

'"Progressives" Plan B to avoid a Trump-Biden rematch'

Robert Henneke at The Hill

The left is panicking about President Joe Biden's re-election odds, says Robert Henneke. Biden has no plan to step aside. Vice President Kamala Harris's low approval ratings might make it even tougher for her to beat former President Donald Trump. But "Plan B is in the works." With "the tide of think-pieces on Biden's mental fitness" rising, progressives want Biden to bow out at the convention so "Democrat power brokers can anoint a new nominee."

Read more