Possible dwarf planet found at edge of solar system
The celestial body has an unusual orbit
Scientists may have discovered a dwarf planet far beyond Neptune — an unearthing that may disprove a longstanding theory about the possibility of a giant ninth planet. The dwarf planet's existence also opens the likelihood of many more like it in our solar system waiting to be found.
A planet far, far away
A possible dwarf planet, like Pluto, has been observed in our solar system, according to a preprint published in arXiv. The area of space where this planet was found was previously thought empty. The potential planet, which has been temporarily called 2017 OF201, takes "more than 24,000 years to travel around the sun just once along a highly elliptical orbit, coming as close as 4.2 billion miles and moving as far out as 151 billion miles," said The New York Times. It is also about only 430 miles wide.
A dwarf planet is "classified as a celestial body that orbits the sun that has enough mass and gravity to be mostly round, but unlike other planets, has not cleared its orbital path of asteroids and other objects," said NBC News. Its discovery was "not very different from how Pluto was discovered," said Sihao Cheng, a member at the Institute for Advanced Study who led the research team for the study, to NBC News. "This project was really an adventure." Scientists studied archival data from the Blanco telescope in Chile and the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope in Hawaii and tracked 2017 OFF201's motion for seven years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The potential dwarf planet may not be the only one. "The discovery of 2017 OF201 suggests a population behind it with hundreds of objects possessing similar properties because the probability for 2017 OF201 to be close enough and detectable is only 0.5% given its wide and eccentric orbit," said the preprint.
A world unknown
There has been a theory among scientists that there is a "huge and mysterious planet lurking in the darkness at the edge of our solar system, evading all our efforts to spot it," said CBS News. This potential planet has been called Planet Nine or Planet X. A potential ninth planet could "explain an unusual clustering of objects and other anomalies observed in the outer solar system." Celestial objects previously found beyond Neptune had unusual orbits, which "hinted that another large mass in the outer solar system was gravitationally pulling on the miniworld[s]," said Live Science.
However, rather than finding Planet Nine, researchers found 2017 OF201, which may disprove the Planet Nine theory. The researchers found that the dwarf planet's "orbit would remain stable for the next billion years or so — if there were no Planet Nine," said the Times. If there were one, that Planet Nine would "nudge the closest part of 2017 OF201's trajectory inward until Neptune flung it out of the solar system." Because 2017 OF201 is there, that could be an "argument that Planet Nine is not." Despite this, "people have considered a whole host of different orbits for these hypothetical planets," Chad Trujillo, an astronomer at Northern Arizona University, said to Science News. "This object being incompatible with one is not [detrimental] to Planet X."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Why is Nasa facing a crisis?
Today's Big Question Trump administration proposes 25% cut to national space agency's budget in 'extinction-level event'
-
A zombie volcano is coming back to life, but there is no need to worry just yet
Under the radar Uturuncu's seismic activity is the result of a hydrothermal system
-
'Bioelectric bacteria on steroids' could aid in pollutant cleanup and energy renewal
Under the radar The new species is sparking hope for environmental efforts
-
Earth's oceans were once green and could one day turn purple
Under the radar The current blue may be temporary
-
Scientists find hint of alien life on distant world
Speed Read NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected a possible signature of life on planet K2-18b
-
North America is 'dripping' into Earth's mantle
Under the radar Things are rocky below the surface
-
Space ads could be coming to a sky near you
Under the radar Making space for commercial profits
-
Scientists want to fight malaria by poisoning mosquitoes with human blood
Under the radar Drugging the bugs