Killer space rocks

The threat to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid has faded. Others could be headed our way.

A meteor hitting Earth
NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) tracks more than 37,000 asteroids whose trajectories approach Earth’s orbit.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

What was the recent scare?

It was from a football field–size asteroid designated 2024 YR4. Detected in December by a telescope in Chile, the space rock was flagged for its size—it’s 130 to 300 feet long, big enough to wipe out a city—and a trajectory that put it on track to possibly hit Earth on Dec. 22, 2032. NASA initially put the chance of an impact at 1.2 percent. The odds soon jumped to 3.1 percent, or 1 in 32, a record high for an asteroid of its size. But after closer study of the asteroid’s orbit, the threat of a hit was downgraded to a negligible 0.004 percent. While humanity’s plans for the 2032 holidays are safe, the scare highlighted a threat that scientists say urgently needs more focus: the millions of giant rocks that are hurtling through space, some of which may be on collision courses with our planet. “Take it as a warning shot across our bow,” said astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson. “These things are out there.”

