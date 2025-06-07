Amanda Feilding: the serious legacy of the 'Crackpot Countess'

Nicknamed 'Lady Mindbender', eccentric aristocrat was a pioneer in the field of psychedelic research

Amanda Feilding in the grounds of Beckley Park in 2019
Amanda Feilding in the grounds of Beckley Park in 2019
(Image credit: Luke MacGregor / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Amanda Feilding – the future Countess of Wemyss and March – was a notable eccentric on London's bohemian social scene in the late 1960s and 1970s, said Tatler. One night in December 1970, when she was 27, she arrived at a party draped in a Moroccan kaftan, with her beloved pet pigeon Birdie perched on a shoulder; on her head, a silk turban; and in her forehead, a 4cm hole that she had bored herself earlier that day, using a pedal-operated dentist's drill.

She was an advocate of trepanning, an ancient practice that she thought would improve blood flow to the brain. She had prepared carefully for the surgery (even bringing a spare drill, which she needed as the first broke) and filmed it, for use in a documentary. "Heartbeat in the Brain" was so gruesome that at a screening, a reviewer reported that people fainted, "dropping off their seats like ripe plums".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸