The female-led all-women tours in Afghanistan

Women are 'swapping cocktails in Ibiza' for visit to a 'terror hotspot'

Photo collage of various sights of Afghanistan and Afghan women
The idea behind the women-only tour is that visitors can learn about the lives of Afghan women in context
By
published

It has some of the world's most severe restrictions on women but that isn't stopping all-female tourist groups from visiting to see Afghanistan for themselves.

Despite its "appalling human rights record" and a UK government advisory against all travel to the country, a "growing number" of British women have "swapped cocktails in Ibiza" for a trip to "one of the world's top terror hotspots", said The Sun.

