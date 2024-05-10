Taliban's quest for tourists to see the wonders of Afghanistan

Troubled country wants to become a 'tourism powerhouse' – but how safe is it?

Photo collage of Taliban fighters standing in front of the empty ruins of Buddha of Bamiyan, tinted in the colours of the flag of Afghanistan. In front, there is an antique line drawing depicting the now destroyed Buddha of Bamiyan.
Decades of conflict have made tourists in Afghanistan extremely rare in recent times
By
published

Holidaying in a country torn apart by warfare and ruled by fundamentalists won't be top of everyone's bucket list but the number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan rose 120% in 2023, reaching nearly 5,200.

Travel officials want Afghanistan to become a "tourism powerhouse", said AP, an ambition backed by the Taliban's top leaders, who assured The Times that "attention has been paid to peace and order in the areas where tourists go."

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

