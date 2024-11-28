Bread & Roses: an 'extraordinarily courageous' documentary
Sahra Mani's 'moving' film examines the lives of three Afghan women under the Taliban
The actress Jennifer Lawrence and Nobel prizewinner Malala Yousafzai are among the producers of this "extraordinarily courageous documentary" about the lives of a trio of Afghan women in the period after the Taliban's return to power, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday.
Shot in Kabul and stitched together by the Afghan director Sahra Mani, the film shows them standing up to the fundamentalists "who want to remove their right to education and work, and return them to a veiled, subservient existence" – and the price they pay for this. There's no narration, and the events depicted are sometimes hard to follow, but this is a film "as powerful as it is appalling".
Through mobile phone footage "captured on the fly", the documentary focuses on three women, said Natalia Winkelman in The New York Times: "Sharifa, a former government employee stuck at home because of restrictions to being out in public; Zahra, a dentist taken by the Taliban after protesting for her rights; and Taranom, an activist sheltering in a safe house in Pakistan." As these scenes unfold, "the film illustrates the effective options for women living under Taliban rule: house arrest, prison or exile".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"It's humbling to see the resilience of those denied the most basic human rights," said Victoria Luxford in City AM. "Equally moving is their belief that somehow, someday, it will be better." Ultimately, the film serves as a reminder "that suffering still goes on after the headlines have left the news cycle".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials
The Week Recommends Emmanuel Carrère's work is 'absolutely gripping'
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 28, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - dinner table politics, turkey excused, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How the UK's electric car plans took a wrong turn
The Explainer Car manufacturers are struggling to meet 'stringent' targets for electric vehicle sales
By Abby Wilson Published
-
V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials
The Week Recommends Emmanuel Carrère's work is 'absolutely gripping'
By The Week UK Published
-
Best UK literary festivals of 2025
The Week Recommends From Hay and Cheltenham to Henley and Oxford, here are some of the year's top events for book lovers
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Exploring Easter Island, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands
The Week Recommends It takes time and effort to travel to this mystical locale
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Britain's Nuclear Bomb Scandal: Our Story: a 'calmly scathing' documentary
The Week Recommends 'Human guinea pigs' share moving TV testimony of 'traumatic' fallout from UK's atomic tests in the 1950s
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mysteries of the Universe Weekender
The Week Recommends The New Scientist's two-day discovery event featured stargazing, 'fascinating' talks and a tour of the UK's largest radio telescope
By Jessica Hullinger Published
-
The holidays need an array of dishes. These 7 recipes to the delicious rescue.
The Week Recommends New Year's Eve, post-gathering brunch and a healthy vegetable contrast are all present.
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Samarkand travel guide: the cultural heart of Uzbekistan
The Week Recommends The mesmerising ancient city blends old and new
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
This winter heed the call of these 7 spots for prime whale watching
The Week Recommends Make a splash in Maui, Mexico and Sri Lanka
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published