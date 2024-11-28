Bread & Roses: an 'extraordinarily courageous' documentary

Sahra Mani's 'moving' film examines the lives of three Afghan women under the Taliban

Still from Bread &amp; Roses film
Mani's documentary is 'as powerful as it is appalling'
(Image credit: Apple)
By
published

The actress Jennifer Lawrence and Nobel prizewinner Malala Yousafzai are among the producers of this "extraordinarily courageous documentary" about the lives of a trio of Afghan women in the period after the Taliban's return to power, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday.

Shot in Kabul and stitched together by the Afghan director Sahra Mani, the film shows them standing up to the fundamentalists "who want to remove their right to education and work, and return them to a veiled, subservient existence" – and the price they pay for this. There's no narration, and the events depicted are sometimes hard to follow, but this is a film "as powerful as it is appalling".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸