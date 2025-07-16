Operation Rubific: the government's secret Afghan relocation scheme

Details of a multibillion-pound Afghan resettlement scheme sparked by a major data breach have finally been revealed.

The news comes after an unprecedented 600-day super-injunction against the media and parliament was lifted on Tuesday.

What was leaked?

The names, phone numbers and email addresses of around 25,000 Afghans – many of whom had worked closely with UK forces – who had applied for relocation to the UK following the Taliban takeover, were accidentally released by a British soldier in February 2022.

The massive data breach was not discovered until August the following year, when screenshots of the spreadsheet were posted online anonymously with a threat to disclose the entire database. It is thought the whole list had been sold, at least once, for a five-figure sum.

Assessment by British intelligence concluded that the breach had put the Afghans and their family members at risk of murder, torture, harassment and intimidation by the Taliban.

The leak is a "national embarrassment", said The Spectator, while The Telegraph called it "unforgivable".

How did the government react?

"What the government did next – and how quickly – was a matter of life and death," said The Times.

Within days, a "top-secret mission to keep the list out of the hands of the Taliban and bring those deemed to be most at risk to the UK, without them knowing why" was under way.

Operation Rubific eventually saw 24,000 Afghans relocated to the UK, at a cost of billions of pounds to the taxpayer, in the "biggest covert evacuation operation in peacetime", said The Spectator.

At the same time, a High Court super-injunction prevented the public, media and even Parliament from finding out about the data breach and relocation operation for nearly two years. This was "unprecedented" for a number of reasons, said London's The Standard. It's thought to be the "first time the Government has sought such an order against the media" and the first made "against the world", not against only named media outlets or third parties.

Defence Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons on Tuesday that ministers "decided not to tell parliamentarians" about the breach as the "widespread publicity would increase the risk of the Taliban obtaining the data set". He had, however, been "deeply concerned about the lack of transparency".

What was the cost?

Despite the widely reported £7 billion bill for the operation, Ministry of Defence officials insist the direct cost was only ever estimated at around £2 billion. The final bill is expected to be "much lower because the number of eligible Afghans had been reduced", said the Financial Times.

Nevertheless, the revelations "come at a time when Britain's public finances are under heavy strain" and anti-immigration Reform UK is leading in the polls. Civil servants warned the High Court of the risk of "public disorder" when news of the relocation plan finally emerged. The Times Defence Editor, Larisa Brown, told the presiding judge in 2024 that it could become an election issue.

In the end the lasting damage will likely be to public trust and the UK's image abroad, said Afghan veteran Hamish de Bretton-Gordon in The Telegraph. "We cannot turn the clock back, but we can ensure that in the future mistakes like these are not repeated. For the sake of our allies and our international good standing, negligence of this kind cannot be tolerated."