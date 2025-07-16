Operation Rubific: the government's secret Afghan relocation scheme

Massive data leak a 'national embarrassment' that has ended up costing taxpayer billions

Photo composite illustration of Afghan refugees exiting a military transport plane and text from the Ministry of Defence press release on leaked information
Assessment by British intelligence concluded that the breach had put the Afghans and their family members at risk of murder, torture, harassment and intimidation by the Taliban
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Details of a multibillion-pound Afghan resettlement scheme sparked by a major data breach have finally been revealed.

The news comes after an unprecedented 600-day super-injunction against the media and parliament was lifted on Tuesday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸