The state of Britain's Armed Forces

Geopolitical unrest and the unreliability of the Trump administration have led to a frantic re-evaluation of the UK's military capabilities

A reservist soldier crouches in a shelter during a training exercise at Longmoor camp near Farnham
In a recent simulation of a European war, the British Army ran out of ammunition in just ten days
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Defence Secretary John Healey and his predecessor Ben Wallace admit that Britain's Armed Forces have been "hollowed out" by years of underfunding. This has become an urgent problem since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine; until then, few thought it plausible that UK forces might soon be involved in a land war in Europe.

Donald Trump's return to the White House has brought the issue into even sharper relief. His commitment to Nato is in doubt; his officials have stated that they do not see the protection of Europe as a priority, and that they resent Europe "freeloading" on US defence capabilities. This has led to a frantic re-evaluation of the continent's militaries, including Britain's.

