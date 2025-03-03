Is Europe's defence too reliant on the US?

As the UK and EU plan to 're-arm', how easy will it be to disentangle from US equipment and support?

Photo composite illustration of military vehicles, toy soldiers and Made In America stickers
The British army 'cannot communicate with Nato counterparts' without US equipment
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Independence – and how to achieve it – is focusing the minds of European leaders, as they contemplate breaking away from their decades-long reliance on the US for security.

The once unshakeable belief that the US would honour its Nato commitments and come to the continent's collective defence has meant Britain, and other European nations, had become "increasingly dependent on the US to organise, manage and execute" military operations, said The Times. A taste of the second Trump presidency "leaves that expectation in tatters".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸