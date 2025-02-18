How will Keir Starmer pay for greater defence spending?

Funding for courts, prisons, local government and the environment could all be at risk

The sums necessary for raising defence spending to 2.5% – or 3% as some defence experts are urging – are enormous
By
published

Keir Starmer has attempted to curry favour with President Trump ahead of a trip to Washington next week by promising to "spend more on defence". But where he will find the money to do that is far from certain.

The prime minister has said the government will set out a "pathway" to increase defence spending from 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% in the wake of an emergency meeting with European leaders on Monday, "but has refused to say when that target will be achieved", said the Financial Times.

