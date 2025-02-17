Is the British Army ready to deploy to Ukraine?

The UK 'would be expected to play a major role' if a peacekeeping force is sent to enforce ceasefire with Russia

Photo illustration of a British soldier on patrol in Ukraine
An effective peacekeeping force would require 100,000 troops, say military experts
(Image credit: Illustrated by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Britain is "ready and willing" to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, Keir Starmer has said, but experts have questioned whether the UK's military is prepared for such an undertaking.

Starmer stressed, in The Telegraph, that "securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty for the long term is essential" to deter Vladimir Putin from "further aggression".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸