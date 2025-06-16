Blaise Metreweli: the first female head of MI6

The intelligence service's current technology boss – known as 'Q' – has been revealed as the new chief, or 'C'

Blaise Metreweli
Metreweli has been 'the internal frontrunner for several years and has been groomed for the top job'
(Image credit: Associated Press)
By
published

The UK's overseas espionage agency will be led by a woman for the first time since its inception 116 years ago.

Blaise Metreweli has been appointed the new head of the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, 30 years after Judi Dench played a fictional female MI6 chief in the James Bond films. Metreweli, currently head of technology, a position codenamed "Q", will take over from Richard Moore as the 18th chief – or "C" – when he steps down in the autumn after a five-year term. "C" was known as "M" in Ian Fleming's Bond novels and the films.

