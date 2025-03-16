Russia's spies: skulduggery in Great Yarmouth

'Amateurish' spy ring in Norfolk seaside town exposes the decline of Russian intelligence

A deck chair rental shed on the beach in Great Yarmouth
From the 'unlikely' setting of a Norfolk guest house, a Russian-backed spy ring hatched plans to 'burgle, honey-trap, murder and kidnap' across Europe
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor)
By
published

When counter-terrorism police raided a "modest" former guest house in Great Yarmouth, in 2023, they found a trove of spy gadgets, said Mark Hollingsworth in The Independent: bugs, signal jammers, cameras hidden in glasses and ties and stuffed toys. From this "unlikely" setting in Norfolk, Orlin Roussev, a Bulgarian national, had been running a Russian-backed spy ring: he and his accomplices had hatched plans to "burgle, honey-trap, murder and kidnap" across Europe.

Their paymaster was Jan Marsalek, a fugitive Austrian businessman wanted for his role in the €1.9 billion Wirecard fraud, who now lives in Moscow and who told them that he was working for Russian intelligence; their targets included Russian dissidents and the journalist Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian who had exposed Kremlin links to the Salisbury poisonings. Last week, three members of the ring were convicted in London of spying for Russia. Roussev and two others had already pleaded guilty.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸