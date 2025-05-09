The secret lives of Russian saboteurs

Moscow is recruiting criminal agents to sow chaos and fear among its enemies

montage of Russian words, a smartphone, a crosshair and an explosion
(Image credit: Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

Moscow is using Telegram to recruit cheap and "disposable" agents to perform sabotage attacks in Europe, according to a European security official. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin has launched a campaign of "sabotage, arson and disinformation", sometimes focused on "specific targets" linked to support for Kyiv, but often "simply aimed at causing chaos and unease" among Russia's enemies in the West, said The Observer.

Although Russian "subversion, sabotage and assassination" projects "long predate" the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the past three years have seen a surge in such attacks, said The Telegraph.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸