The week's best photos

A volcano stirs, a deathly flower blooms, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The Klyuchevskoy volcano

The Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia

(Image credit: Yury Demyanchuk / RAS Vulcanology Institute / AP)

A Palestinian woman searches the sand for grains of rice or legumes

A Palestinian woman searches the sand for fallen grains of food in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Eyad Baba / AFP / Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸