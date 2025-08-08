Quiz of The Week: 2 – 8 August

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. The US imposed a 25% additional tariff on which country as a punitive measure for importing Russian oil?

India

China

South Africa

Turkey



2. A cholera-related bacteria has killed billions of which sea creature?

Starfish

Sea turtles

Stingrays

Seahorses



3. Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, caused controversy by publicly praying at which site?

Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Via Dolorosa

Temple Mount

Mosque of Omar



4. The US has lowered the minimum age for new immigration enforcement officers to what?

16

18

20

No minimum age



5. The NHS has begun a world-first rollout of a vaccine for which sexually transmitted disease?

Chlamydia

Gonorrhoea

Syphilis

HPV



6. Depletion of which element in the brain may contribute to Alzheimer's disease, according to new research?

Zinc

Magnesium

Lithium

Iron



7. A livestream of a deep-sea submarine expedition has become an unexpected sensation in which country?

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Peru



8. Which city has been deemed the world's most stressful for visitors?

Paris

New York

Shanghai

Seoul



9. Which Rolling Stones member is in dispute with New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art over a "stolen" guitar?

Bill Wyman

Keith Richards

Mick Taylor

Ronnie Wood



10. A mascot for the Seattle Kraken ice hockey team had a close encounter with which animal during a video shoot in Alaska?

Wolf

Bear

Moose

Bald eagle

1. India

Imposing the 25% penalty tariff, Donald Trump accused India of "buying massive amounts of Russian oil" and "selling it on the open market for big profits". India's foreign ministry said the punitive measures, which in addition to existing tariffs will see levies on Indian exports to the US rise as high as 50%, were "unjustified and unreasonable".

2. Starfish

A bacteria related to cholera was found to be behind the deaths of over five billion sea stars along the Pacific Coast of North America since 2013. The disease devastated more than 20 species, with sunflower sea stars hit hardest, losing over 90% of their population.

3. Temple Mount

Ben-Gvir, a hardliner in Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, led a group of more than 1,000 worshippers in prayer and singing outside the Al Aqsa Mosque, on top of Temple Mount. Believed to be the location of King Solomon's temple, the hill in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is home to holy sites for Muslims and Jews.

4. 18

The Department of Homeland Security has changed the minimum age requirement and is now accepting applications from anyone 18 years or older to become an ICE agent, in a bid to quickly hire 10,000 new recruits. Previously, applicants were required to be between 21 and 40 years old.

5. Gonorrhoea

A new vaccine reduces the risk of infection by up to 40%, and has been rolled out in sexual health clinics nationwide starting this week. Last year, 71,802 people in England were diagnosed with gonorrhoea, amid a rise in antibiotic-resistant strains of the sexually transmitted disease.

6. Lithium

Researchers from Harvard Medical School found that lithium depletion in the brain plays a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. The study also showed that small doses of lithium could reverse memory loss in ageing mice.

7. Argentina

The footage from the exploration of the Mar del Plata gorge, off the coast of Buenos Aires, was meant only for marine biologists – but it has been attracting more than 1.6 million views a day on YouTube, and dominating TV news broadcasts. Find out more in this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.

8. Paris

The City of Light was ranked the world's most stressful city to visit. The city crams more than 47 million annual visitors into just 40 square miles, making it even more densely touristed than New York City.

9. Mick Taylor

Taylor claims that Keith Richards gave him the 1959 Gibson Les Paul in 1967, and that he recognised it when the museum unveiled it in May by its distinctive "starburst" finish. The museum says the guitar was owned by Richards until 1971, but that it has no evidence that it had ever belonged to Taylor.

10. Bear

The team's blue-haired troll mascot, along with a player and film crew, were fly-fishing in Alaska's Katmai National Park for a youth ice hockey promo video when a brown bear suddenly charged toward them. The bear abruptly stopped and turned away as the mascot and film crew returned to shore.