Ukraine-Russia: is peace deal possible after Easter truce?

'Decisive week' will tell if Putin's surprise move was cynical PR stunt or genuine step towards ending war

Photo composite illustration of Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky and two hands about to shake
The sceptical view is that the 30-hour cessation over Easter was less about pushing for peace and more to do with Putin maintaining good relations with the Trump White House.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Russia has "always looked positively on any peace initiatives" with Ukraine and "we hope that representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way", Vladimir Putin told state TV yesterday, less than 24 hours after his sudden and surprise "Easter truce" ended with both sides accusing each other of multiple violations.

The "sceptical view" is that the 30-hour cessation was "less about pushing for peace" and "more to do with maintaining good relations with the Trump White House" as it grows "impatient with the lack of progress on Ukraine", said BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg.

