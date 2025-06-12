What happens if Israel attacks Iran?

Israel is ‘ready to strike’ and Tehran has plans for counterattacks against the US as nuclear talks appear deadlocked

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu was urged by Donald Trump last month not to strike Iran while Washington is negotiating with the Islamic regime
Israel appears to be preparing a preemptive military attack on Iran, putting the entire Middle East region on high alert.

An attack by Israel, thought imminent by US and European officials, would derail the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran to phase out Iran's nuclear capabilities.

