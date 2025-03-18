Israeli air strikes in Gaza: why has ceasefire collapsed?

Start of 'broader and more sustained military operation' is denounced by domestic groups representing hostage families

Israeli strikes west of Gaza City on 18 March 2025
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza claims more than 400 people have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks
(Image credit: Omar al-Qattaa / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Israel has launched a wave of air strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds of people and brought the fragile ceasefire with Hamas to the brink of collapse.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza claims more than 400 people have died, including senior Hamas officials as well as women and children.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸