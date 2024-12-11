Netanyahu takes the stand in corruption trial

He is Israel's first sitting leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant

Benjamin Netanyahu in court for corruption trial
Netanyahu will be required to testify three days a week, six hours per day, for several weeks
(Image credit: Menahem Kahana / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified Tuesday at his corruption trial, becoming Israel's first sitting leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant. The trial has been underway for four years.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸