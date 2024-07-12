First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response
Israeli military admits failures in response to deadly Hamas attack that triggered Gaza war
What happened
The first of what is expected to be dozens of Israeli inquiries into security failures during last year's Oct. 7 attacks found that the Israeli Defense Forces "did not fulfill" its mandate to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri. More than 100 people in the Gaza border community were killed by Hamas militants as part of a larger assault across southern Israel.
Who said what
The IDF made "severe mistakes and errors" that resulted in troops "waiting outside the kibbutz" for hours while the "massacre continued inside," said the much-anticipated report, published Thursday. While "acknowledging its own failures," Reuters said, the military "hailed the bravery of Be'eri residents" who, "despite being vastly outnumbered, tried to repel the militants."
The report is the "beginning of a long process of repair and rebuilding trust" between the Israeli military and the public, said IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. A broader, independent investigative commission "should be established" to further probe the response to the attacks, he added — a proposal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "repeatedly rejected," The Washington Post said. But the IDF's internal investigations are "unlikely to go far in assuaging public demands" for accountability.
What next?
The IDF is aiming to present "all battle investigations by the end of August," The Times of Israel said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - July 12, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - infighting, cleaning up messes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Can Starmer's plan solve the prisons crisis?
Today's Big Question Releasing inmates early is 'least worst option' to tackle overcrowding, but critics say it puts public at risk
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Mother of all weddings': Ambanis to marry in world's most expensive ceremony
In the Spotlight Indian tycoon's son will tie the knot following months of extravagant festivities including performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Biden saw neurologist during physicals
Speed Read Following his bad debate performance, many are asking questions about the president's brain
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital
Speed Reads The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Showdown in New York: the most expensive primary in history
Talking Point Pro-Israel lobby poured funding into campaign against Jamaal Bowman, but don't count out his own contribution to his defeat
By The Week UK Published
-
Could Israel's ultra-Orthodox conscription ruling hurt Netanyahu?
Today's big question Two ultra-Orthodox parties in Netanyahu's coalition are up in arms
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Can Trump turn Michigan's Arab community red with help from his in-laws?
Today's Big Question How the former president plans to use anger over Biden's Gaza policy to win over a skeptical bloc in a crucial battleground state
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Israeli defense chief visits US as Hezbollah tensions rise
Speed Read Yoav Gallant will hold talks with US officials in Washington this week
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
UN vote ups pressure on Israel, Hamas for Gaza deal
Speed Read The United Nations Security Council voted to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine, Gaza and global security: what to expect from 50th G7 summit
The Explainer Italy's far-right PM takes centre stage as world leaders discuss array of geopolitical challenges
By The Week UK Published