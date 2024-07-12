First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response

What happened

The first of what is expected to be dozens of Israeli inquiries into security failures during last year's Oct. 7 attacks found that the Israeli Defense Forces "did not fulfill" its mandate to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri. More than 100 people in the Gaza border community were killed by Hamas militants as part of a larger assault across southern Israel.

Who said what

The IDF made "severe mistakes and errors" that resulted in troops "waiting outside the kibbutz" for hours while the "massacre continued inside," said the much-anticipated report, published Thursday. While "acknowledging its own failures," Reuters said, the military "hailed the bravery of Be'eri residents" who, "despite being vastly outnumbered, tried to repel the militants."



The report is the "beginning of a long process of repair and rebuilding trust" between the Israeli military and the public, said IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. A broader, independent investigative commission "should be established" to further probe the response to the attacks, he added — a proposal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "repeatedly rejected," The Washington Post said. But the IDF's internal investigations are "unlikely to go far in assuaging public demands" for accountability.

What next?

The IDF is aiming to present "all battle investigations by the end of August," The Times of Israel said.