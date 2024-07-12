First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response

Israeli military admits failures in response to deadly Hamas attack that triggered Gaza war

The inquiry highlighted security failures during last year's October 7 attacks by Hamas that left 100 people dead
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The first of what is expected to be dozens of Israeli inquiries into security failures during last year's Oct. 7 attacks found that the Israeli Defense Forces "did not fulfill" its mandate to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri. More than 100 people in the Gaza border community were killed by Hamas militants as part of a larger assault across southern Israel. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
