Israel's military intelligence chief resigns
Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva is the first leader to quit for failing to prevent the Hamas attack in October
What happened
Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the top military intelligence officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), resigned Monday, becoming the first senior Israeli official to step down over the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Who said what
The intelligence directorate "under my command failed to warn of the terror attack," Haliva said. We "failed in our most important mission," and "I bear full responsibility for the failure." Haliva's resignation was "justified and honorable," Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X. "It would have been appropriate for Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to do the same."
The commentary
Haliva's resignation "could help restore" some of the faith in Israel's revered military that was "shattered" by the Oct. 7 attack, The Associated Press said. The long-postponed "bitter reckoning" about the "October failure" may finally be "gathering momentum," The New York Times said, adding "pressure on other senior figures," notably Netanyahu, to step down or at least "take greater responsibility for their role in the catastrophe."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Haliva will stay in his position until a replacement is found, the IDF said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - April 23, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Gen Z remonstrated, plastic recycling, and more
By The Week US Published
-
New York prosecutors lay out case against Trump
Speed Read The former president's first criminal trial started in earnest Monday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
You Are Here: the new David Nicholls 'past-their-prime' romance
The Week Recommends 'Midlife disenchantment' gives way to romance for two walkers on a cross-country hike
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
'Republicans want to silence Israel's opponents'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'A speaker courageous enough to stand up to the extremists in his own party'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Good riddance to the televised presidential debate'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'So much for the triumph over inflation'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Is it time to end arms sales to Israel?
Today's Big Question Democrats urge restrictions following World Kitchen convoy deaths
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Israel's 'tactical' withdrawal
Speed Read Six months after the Hamas attack, Israel announced it was withdrawing some troops from Gaza
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How close is Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal?
Today's Big Question Conflicting reports emerge from Cairo as pressure on Netanyahu increases
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Europe is now beginning to tackle its military to-do list'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published