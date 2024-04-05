Have we entered the age of AI warfare?

Israeli military used AI to create 'kill lists' of suspected Hamas militants, say local media

By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
The Israeli military allegedly used an artificial intelligence system to identify potential Palestinian targets in Gaza based on apparent links to Hamas, according to an Israeli media investigation citing military intelligence sources.

The AI system, called Lavender, at one point identified up to 37,000 Palestinians as potential Hamas militants and targets for possible air strikes. The claim comes from the testimony of six alleged Israeli intelligence officers given to Israel-based media organisations +972 Magazine and Local Call.



