Israel and Hamas reach long-awaited Gaza ceasefire
After more than a year of violence that has left tens of thousands dead and pushed the Middle East toward broader regional war, negotiators say an end is in sight
The brutal war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza appeared to be coming to an end on Wednesday. Officials have readied a ceasefire agreement that would order a cessation of the violence that has rocked not only the region, but the world at large over the past 15 months.
News of the ceasefire agreement — the details of which are still being hammered out between negotiators in Qatar — was met with celebration and trepidation on both sides of the Gaza-Israel border. For Israelis, the expected return of dozens of hostages still held in Hamas custody marks a new phase in an ongoing internal struggle that has pitted protesters and activists against the conservative government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This government has lashed out against detractors who claim the administration used their missing loved ones as a pretext for war. For Gazans, the proposed ceasefire means not only an end to the death and destruction that has dominated their lives for more than a year, but also the start of a long process of rebuilding toward, many hope, political independence.
Here is what we know about the ceasefire, and how it is being received in the region and around the world.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Hostages and humanitarian relief
The agreement reached is "broadly similar to a three-phase framework publicized by President Biden in late May," The New York Times said. The first phase would involve not only a ceasefire, but the release of "33 hostages seized from Israel during the attacks of October 7, 2023," CNN said. "In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners." Those initial 33 hostages are "women, children, older adults and wounded civilians," The Associated Press said. "Soldiers and other male captives" would be released in the second phase of the agreement.
The Israeli hostages will be "released over the course of seven weeks," Haaretz said. But it is unclear the exact number of Palestinian prisoners that will be released, as "Hamas has not updated which of the Israeli hostages will be released alive." Israeli troops will meanwhile "pull back into a buffer zone" inside the Gaza Strip.
The cessation of fighting in the first phase will be accompanied by "600 trucks carrying humanitarian relief " scheduled to "enter Gaza daily," the Times said. Preparations along the Gaza-Egypt border are already underway to "open the Palestinian Rafah crossing to allow the entry of international aid," The Times of Israel said.
"Several unresolved points in the framework remain," Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday. "We hope these details will be finalized tonight."
'Stay committed'
The ceasefire agreement will bring about "sustainable calm," said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in a press conference announcing the deal. Barring last minute derailment, the agreement is expected to go into effect on Sunday, he said.
Israelis and Palestinians must "stay committed to this agreement" until it is "fully implemented and everyone has been returned," said the families of American hostages still held by Hamas in a statement to The Washington Post.
"American pressure finally seems to have pushed" Israeli negotiators "over the edge," said Rami Khouri, a professor at American University in Beirut, to Al Jazeera. But, the outlet added, whether the ceasefire will lead to a permanent end to the violence between Israel and Hamas is "yet to be seen."
The ceasefire is the product of "dogged and painstaking American diplomacy," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Will Biden's AI rules keep the genie in the bottle?
Talking Points A new blow in the race for 'geopolitical superiority'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Hang 10 at El Zonte, a surfer's paradise in El Salvador
The Week Recommends Catch some waves and a great cup of coffee
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
'The world is watching this deal closely'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Lebanon selects president after 2-year impasse
Speed Read The country's parliament elected Gen. Joseph Aoun as its next leader
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Romania's election rerun
The Explainer Shock result of presidential election has been annulled following allegations of Russian interference
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Does Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire help or hinder Gaza peace?
Today's Big Question An end to the conflict with Lebanon has sparked hopes that a similar deal can be reached between Israel and Hamas
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
How much of a blow is ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Today's Big Question Action by Hague court damages Israel's narrative that Gaza conflict is a war between 'good and evil'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Why China's young people are rejecting marriage
The Explainer Changing attitudes and a slowing economy are contributing to a slump in weddings
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Israel attacks Iran: a 'limited' retaliation
Talking Point Iran's humiliated leaders must decide how to respond to Netanyahu's measured strike
By The Week UK Published
-
Cuba's energy crisis
The Explainer Already beset by a host of issues, the island nation is struggling with nationwide blackouts
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Did the Covid virus leak from a lab?
The Explainer Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the idea that Covid-19 originated in a virology lab in Wuhan now has many adherents
By The Week UK Published