Israel and Hamas reach long-awaited Gaza ceasefire

After more than a year of violence that has left tens of thousands dead and pushed the Middle East toward broader regional war, negotiators say an end is in sight

People react to the reports of a possible Gaza cease fire and hostage release deal being reached during a rally calling for the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on January 15, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was announced tonight that would entail the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to officials from Hamas, the United States, and other parties
(Image credit: Amir Levy / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

The brutal war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza appeared to be coming to an end on Wednesday. Officials have readied a ceasefire agreement that would order a cessation of the violence that has rocked not only the region, but the world at large over the past 15 months.

News of the ceasefire agreement — the details of which are still being hammered out between negotiators in Qatar — was met with celebration and trepidation on both sides of the Gaza-Israel border. For Israelis, the expected return of dozens of hostages still held in Hamas custody marks a new phase in an ongoing internal struggle that has pitted protesters and activists against the conservative government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This government has lashed out against detractors who claim the administration used their missing loved ones as a pretext for war. For Gazans, the proposed ceasefire means not only an end to the death and destruction that has dominated their lives for more than a year, but also the start of a long process of rebuilding toward, many hope, political independence.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

