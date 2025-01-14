Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close

A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president

Israeli protesters call for end to Gaza war
Trump's 'Jan. 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline for a cease-fire agreement,' Reuters said
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Qatari and Egyptian mediators Monday gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of an agreement to end the war in Gaza, as U.S., Israeli and Palestinian officials expressed optimism that a cease-fire deal could be finalized by the end of the week. One official told Reuters the deal came together after a late "breakthrough" in ongoing talks in Doha attended by envoys from President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

