How does Telegram work and why is it controversial?

The messaging platform has long been criticised for its soft approach to moderation, with claims this facilitates criminal content

The Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France on Monday as part of a probe into criminal activity on the platform
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested by French authorities this week on charges including complicity in drug trafficking and facilitating the spread of child sexual abuse material, as part of a broader investigation into illegal activities on the messaging platform he founded.

Durov is also accused of money laundering, and collaborating with organised crime, according to a statement released by French prosecutor Laure Beccuau. The accusations also included improper use of cryptography, and failure to allow authorised law enforcement interception, both of which have been "flash points in the efforts by some governments to force companies to reveal private messages between users", according to The Washington Post

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

