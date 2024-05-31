Is Russia fighting a 'sabotage' war in Europe?

Series of 'random' attacks has put security services across the continent on 'high alert'

Photo composite of Vladimir Putin, a map of Europe covered in target symbols, and the fire damaged Diehl Metall factory
Security services believe Russia could be attempting to destabilise Europe and disrupt the flow of arms to Ukraine
European security services fear Russia could be trying to destabilise the continent with a series of mysterious fires and infrastructure attacks that have put a number of countries on "high alert".

Investigators looking into an "arson attack" in east London last month, an "inferno" that destroyed a Polish shopping mall in early May, a "sabotage attempt" in Germany and the appearance of "antisemitic graffiti" in Paris last week have already alleged the potential involvement of Russian agents, said The Guardian.



