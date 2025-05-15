What are the different types of nuclear weapons?

Speculation mounts that post-war taboo on nuclear weapons could soon be shattered by use of 'battlefield' missiles

An abstract collage depicting nuclear missiles, symbols and detonations
The world's nine nuclear powers are thought to have more than 12,000 nuclear warheads between them
(Image credit: Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

The world must prepare for the possibility that Vladimir Putin will think a nuclear attack on Ukraine is Russia's "only option", said The Telegraph.

Russian losses are "ghosting close" to one million and "detailed analysis" shows that Moscow has made "scant progress" in the past 12 months. So the "only way" Putin can "achieve his aims" might be to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, former British Army officer and chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon wrote in the paper.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸