Threads: how apocalyptic pseudo-documentary shocked a nation
The rarely shown nuclear annihilation film will reappear on TV screens this week
Some 40 years after it was shown for the first time, a BBC pseudo-documentary exploring the possibility of an apocalyptic nuclear attack on Sheffield, and its devastating aftermath, will be screened tonight.
Since the film aired in 1984, many have been unable to "scrub their minds clean of scenes and images" from this war drama, said The Times, yet it has rarely been shown since.
The showing, on BBC Four at 10.20pm, is only the fourth time the film has been broadcast. After its original screening, it was repeated a year later to mark the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and then in 2003 as part of a BBC Cold War special.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tonight's screening will provide new generations with the "chance to be horrified by the effects of nuclear weapons" and an imploding society.
'Everyone was talking about it'
"Threads" was first broadcast on BBC Two during the "height of the Cold War", and with "fears of nuclear Armageddon gripping the world" the film quickly "scarred the collective consciousness", said Sheffield's The Star.
Forty years on, "I'm still traumatised", wrote Nick Duerden for the i news site, who watched the "part TV drama, part public information film" as a teenager. The day after it aired "everyone was talking about it", and the film essentially "went, yes, viral", even before the advent of the internet.
The terror extended beyond the wider viewing population. Some "600 people" from the area decided to volunteer as film extras and were later invited back to watch a private screening, said the BBC. Many thought their appearance "might be a bit of fun", but it was safe to say "no one was expecting anything quite like this".
A host of television programmes later discussed the film at length, including Newsnight, which was "given over to a special debate" featuring UK politicians and nuclear war experts.
'Modern parallels'
The film has developed a cult following of so-called 'Thread-heads', people from across the world who return to watching the classic, in some cases finding it "weirdly comforting", said Jude Rodgers on The Quietus.
Despite its absence from our television screens, it remains "the most terrifying film ever made", said The Spectator's Ian O'Doherty, but also a "work of uniquely stoic British brilliance".
As war continues to escalate around the world, returning to this "40-year-old masterpiece" will undoubtedly feel "uncomfortably laden with modern parallels" for all.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
'New poll gives Harris an edge'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Alma's Not Normal, season two: 'hilarious' sitcom is 'pretty much perfect'
The Week Recommends The second instalment of Sophie Willan's semi-autobiographical comedy is a 'triumph'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
An iconic ship is being turned into the world's largest artificial reef
Under the Radar The SS United States will be sunk off the coast of Florida if all goes to plan
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Rivals: the Jilly Cooper 'bonkbuster' TV hit that everyone's talking about
In the spotlight 1980s novel hits the small screen, bringing wet dogs, big hair and lots of 'rumpy pumpy'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt
Talking Point While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it
By The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in October, from 'Disclaimer' and 'The Franchise'
The Week Recommends An HBO comedy from the 'Veep' creator, a mystery from master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and a reboot of an '80s classic
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Dame Maggie Smith: an intensely private national treasure
In The Spotlight Her mother told her she didn't have the looks to be an actor, but Smith went on to win awards and capture hearts
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
The Substance review: 'thrillingly sick and twisted' satire
The Week Recommends Demi Moore stars as a former Hollywood actress turned exercise guru
By The Week UK Published
-
'Wuthering Heights' and the Robbie-Elordi casting row
Talking Point The casting of Barbie and Elvis is 'fundamentally, egregiously wrong' in Emerald Fennell's new film
By The Week UK Published
-
'Ludwig': David Mitchell's new quaint and quirky British detective drama
The Week Recommends The BBC's new cosy crime drama is the 'role of a lifetime' for Mitchell
By The Week UK Published
-
Titan submersible inquiry reveals safety lessons for the future
In the Spotlight The submersible imploded in June 2023, killing all five people aboard
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published