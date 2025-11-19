Dianarama examines the ‘extraordinary scale’ of Martin Bashir’s lies

Andy Webb’s book is packed with ‘astonishing’ allegations surrounding Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview

Princess Diana and Martin Bashir during 1995 Panorama interview
The ‘explosive’ 1995 interview
(Image credit: Tim Graham / Pool Photograph / Corbis / Getty Images)
By
published

As Donald Trump threatens to sue the BBC over how his speech was edited by “Panorama”, journalist Andy Webb has “chucked a load of petrol on the bonfire” with his “extraordinary” new book, said Lucy Denyer in The Telegraph.

“Dianarama: the Betrayal of Princess Diana” examines the “explosive” interview between Martin Bashir and Diana in 1995, broadcast by the BBC and watched by 23 million people in the UK. Because of Bashir’s actions and, “more importantly”, because of the ensuing cover-up, “Diana’s life had been sent off on a terribly dangerous course, resulting in her death”, claims Webb.

This is “punchy stuff”. At the start, it’s “tempting” to “suspect Webb of amplifying the incident” – but as his “meticulously researched and carefully crafted book unfolds”, it becomes clear that Bashir’s “Panorama” interview with Diana “carried more weighty implications” than were first apparent.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸