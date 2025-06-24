Sex, drugs and a royal ruckus: the US play with a future gay Prince George

The controversial off-Broadway show is a hit with audiences in New York

Prince Faggot play
An 18-year-old Prince George with his Indian boyfriend Dev in "Prince Faggot" at Playwrights Horizons theatre in New York
(Image credit: Marc J. Franklin)
published

Prince George was a "dignified figure" at last week's Trooping the Colour ceremony, said The Telegraph. But across the Atlantic "a very different picture" of the future king is being painted in a controversial new off-Broadway hit with a "gasp-inducing" title: "Prince Faggot".

Canadian writer Jordan Tannahill's "highly speculative royal romp" is set in 2032. It imagines 18-year-old Oxford student Prince George, nicknamed "Tips" (John McCrea), bringing home his Indian boyfriend Dev (Mihir Kumar) to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales (K. Todd Freeman and Rachel Crowl).

The Week Staff
