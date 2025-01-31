Emilia Pérez: the most hated film at the Oscars

Why is Hollywood fêting a 'garish' movie critics call 'an abomination'?

Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez (2024), directed by Jacques Audiard
No Mexican-born actors: Selena Gomez (pictured) had to learn Spanish for the role
(Image credit: Why Not Productions / Pathé / France 2 Cinema / Album / Alamy)
By
published

"With 13 Oscar nominations and at least three probable wins, Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Pérez' hardly needs additional praise at this point," said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. "That's lucky, since most people would rather be caught dead than bestow any."

The French director's musical crime drama tells the story of Mexican cartel boss Emilia (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) who fakes death, then undergoes gender-transition surgery and campaigns for victims of the drug war. The film, set mostly in Mexico, is the most nominated foreign-language film in Oscars history, and Gascón is the first openly transgender actor to win an Oscar nomination. But the film has also been "roundly discredited from every angle you could imagine".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸