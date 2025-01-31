Emilia Pérez: the most hated film at the Oscars
Why is Hollywood fêting a 'garish' movie critics call 'an abomination'?
"With 13 Oscar nominations and at least three probable wins, Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Pérez' hardly needs additional praise at this point," said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. "That's lucky, since most people would rather be caught dead than bestow any."
The French director's musical crime drama tells the story of Mexican cartel boss Emilia (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) who fakes death, then undergoes gender-transition surgery and campaigns for victims of the drug war. The film, set mostly in Mexico, is the most nominated foreign-language film in Oscars history, and Gascón is the first openly transgender actor to win an Oscar nomination. But the film has also been "roundly discredited from every angle you could imagine".
'Tour de force of disaster'
If it wins Best Picture, it would be "the lowest critic-scored movie to do so since 'Crash'", said Paul Tassi in Forbes. The film has become "nothing short of a meme". And rightly so, said Jack Hamilton in Slate. Its 132 minutes "unfold like a glittering and garish tour de force of disaster, a relentless procession of terrible ideas, terribly executed". In both content and form, the film is an "abomination".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's also been deemed "wildly offensive". Queer critics are "concerned if not completely baffled", said Kyndall Cunningham in Vox. Even LGBTQ advocacy organisation GLAAD called the film "a step backward for trans representation". Mexicans have denounced the "regressive and lazy" depiction of their country, and the film's inauthenticity. None of the stars were born in Mexico while the film was shot mostly in Paris. Mexican screenwriter Héctor Guillén called it a "racist Eurocentric mockery".
'Ostensibly inclusive credentials'
This film is "objectively poor", said The Economist. So why is Hollywood "besotted"? Firstly, money: Netflix has spent "tens of millions of dollars" on its awards campaign. Secondly, the Academy's "liberal self-image": the film's "ostensibly inclusive credentials" no doubt contributed to its nominations.
With Donald Trump's administration "resuming the demonisation of Mexican and LGBTQ+ people", perhaps the Academy intended to "hit back with its 'Emilia Pérez' love", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. All the criticism also risks "downplaying" Gascón's hard work to "shape her character", said Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent. "But in the end, what is the point of rallying around a representation that doesn't serve those it's representing?" Hollywood "wants to be seen as a liberal haven" but "only money really talks".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
What's the future for foreign aid?
Today's Big Question President Trump's US aid freeze could change the humanitarian landscape for good
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Palestine's newly freed political prisoners
The Explainer Terrorists, women and children have been released in the latest phase of the ceasefire prisoner swap
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The resurgence of the Taliban in Pakistan
Under the Radar Islamabad blames Kabul for sheltering jihadi fighters terrorising Pakistan's borderlands
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Sundance Film Festival might be leaving Park City
In the Spotlight The festival will be moving to Salt Lake City, Boulder, Colorado, or Cincinnati
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Brutalist: 'haunting' historical epic is Oscar frontrunner
The Week Recommends Adrien Brody is 'savagely good' as Hungarian-Jewish architect chasing the American dream
By The Week UK Published
-
The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room
Speed Read The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Intimate hotels for a romantic couple's getaway
The Week Recommends Love is in the air at these enchanting properties
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Brutalist, AI and the future of cinema
The Explainer The use of AI in the Oscar-tipped epic has launched a fresh debate over its applications in the film industry
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
From Panopticon to pleasure dome: Dutch prisons transformed
Under the Radar The Netherlands is turning its domed prisons of 'terror' into vibrant community spaces
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
The Week Recommends Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Blake Lively accuses rom-com costar of smear job
Speed Read The actor accused Justin Baldoni, her director and costar on "It Ends With Us," of sexual harassment and a revenge campaign
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published